BBC Sport - Fulham 4-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche says Mitrovic was 'the difference'
Fulham were the better side - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that Fulham were the better side during their 4-2 defeat at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored twice, "the best player on the pitch".
