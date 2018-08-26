Celtic: Dedryck Boyata showed his 'character' says captain Scott Brown

Scott Brown says Dedryck Boyata "showed his character" by playing and scoring in the win over Hamilton

Defender Dedryk Boyata "showed his character" by scoring the only goal in the win over Hamilton Academical, says Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Some fans unfurled a banner declaring "Boyata - not fit to wear the jersey" following his absence from the team after a bid was rejected from Fulham.

Boyata said he was injured, but manager Brendan Rodgers refuted those claims.

"Everyone in the squad is together, we are all behind him and he wants to play," said Brown.

"He's come in and trained well and he showed his qualities today. He was outstanding. We win together as a team. We get beat together as a team. Everyone is together."

Boyata's only goal of the game was enough to move Celtic into second in the Premiership ahead of a big week for Rodgers' side.

They face FK Suduva on Thursday's in the Europa League play-off round second leg, with the tie locked at 1-1, then welcome Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday.

No doubts over picking Boyata

Rodgers was coy on reports that Celtic are interested in 20-year-old Le Havre centre-back, Harold Moukoudi.

However the Celtic manager admitted he is keen to add "one or two" new faces, while also saying of Boyata that his team are "not a squad who can do without a player of that quality".

"He cruised the game as he's a top-class player," Rodgers said of the Belgian. "He made his commitment to the team and he was there for his team-mates today. Everything he did was superb.

"It's not been an easy time for us all in relation to that matter. When we came back from the European game, we had a couple of days where we spoke a lot and knew it was a watershed moment.

"We knew had to go one of two ways, and the players and staff all came out knowing what direction we wanted to go in. From that, everyone was very focused on having another great season."