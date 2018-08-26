Spanish La Liga
Girona1Real Madrid4

Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale on target for second successive game

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring for Real Madrid
Bale also scored in the win over Getafe

Gareth Bale scored for the second successive La Liga game as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Girona.

The Catalan hosts took the lead when Borja Garcia rifled home from 12 yards before Sergio Ramos equalised with a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled.

Real edged ahead through another penalty won by Asensio - this time taken by Karim Benzema - before Bale's composed finish from Isco's pass.

Bale turned provider to set up Benzema to make it 4-1 from close range.

The 29-year-old Wales forward also scored in Real's first La Liga game under Julen Lopetegui last week - a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Girona, who finished 10th in their first season in La Liga, won the corresponding fixture last season 2-1.

And there were signs of another surprise when Garcia finished well after Real's defence had allowed him too much space.

There were few complaints about either penalty - Marc Muniesa guilty of lunging into Asensio before Pere Pons' badly timed challenge on Real's number 20.

Bale provided the goal of the match after Isco's lovely pass before Benzema sealed the points 10 minutes from time.

Line-ups

Girona

  • 13Bono
  • 29PorroBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBenítezat 79'minutes
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20MuniesaBooked at 65mins
  • 8PonsSubstituted forGarcíaat 71'minutes
  • 24Timor
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 19LozanoSubstituted forStuaniat 58'minutes
  • 10García

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 5Alcalá
  • 7Stuani
  • 11Benítez
  • 17Roberts
  • 23García
  • 32Paik

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 67mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forVaraneat 60'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 9BenzemaBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos
  • 25Courtois
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
13,889

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Girona 1, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Girona 1, Real Madrid 4.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Borja García.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt saved. Álex Granell (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. David Timor (Girona) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Álex Granell.

Booking

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

(Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Girona. Aday Benítez tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.

Booking

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aday Benítez (Girona).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Girona 1, Real Madrid 4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Aday Benítez replaces Pedro Porro.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Borja García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García.

Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Isco.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Muniesa.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Pere Pons.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

VAR: Mistaken Identity. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22006156
2Barcelona22004046
3Sevilla21104134
4Espanyol21103124
5Real Sociedad21104314
6Atl Madrid21102114
7Levante11003033
8Ath Bilbao11002113
9Huesca11002113
10Getafe21012203
11Celta Vigo10101101
12Leganés201134-11
13Villarreal201112-11
14Real Valladolid201101-11
15Valencia201113-21
16Girona201114-31
17Alavés201103-31
18Real Betis201103-31
19Eibar200214-30
20Rayo Vallecano200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

