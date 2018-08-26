Match ends, Girona 1, Real Madrid 4.
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale on target for second successive game
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale scored for the second successive La Liga game as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Girona.
The Catalan hosts took the lead when Borja Garcia rifled home from 12 yards before Sergio Ramos equalised with a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled.
Real edged ahead through another penalty won by Asensio - this time taken by Karim Benzema - before Bale's composed finish from Isco's pass.
Bale turned provider to set up Benzema to make it 4-1 from close range.
The 29-year-old Wales forward also scored in Real's first La Liga game under Julen Lopetegui last week - a 2-0 win over Getafe at the Bernabeu Stadium.
Girona, who finished 10th in their first season in La Liga, won the corresponding fixture last season 2-1.
And there were signs of another surprise when Garcia finished well after Real's defence had allowed him too much space.
There were few complaints about either penalty - Marc Muniesa guilty of lunging into Asensio before Pere Pons' badly timed challenge on Real's number 20.
Bale provided the goal of the match after Isco's lovely pass before Benzema sealed the points 10 minutes from time.
Line-ups
Girona
- 13Bono
- 29PorroBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBenítezat 79'minutes
- 15Ramírez López
- 2Bernardo
- 20MuniesaBooked at 65mins
- 8PonsSubstituted forGarcíaat 71'minutes
- 24Timor
- 6Granell Nogué
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 19LozanoSubstituted forStuaniat 58'minutes
- 10García
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 5Alcalá
- 7Stuani
- 11Benítez
- 17Roberts
- 23García
- 32Paik
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 67mins
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloSubstituted forVaraneat 60'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forModricat 77'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9BenzemaBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos
- 25Courtois
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 13,889
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Girona 1, Real Madrid 4.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Borja García.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt saved. Álex Granell (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. David Timor (Girona) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Álex Granell.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
(Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Aday Benítez tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Booking
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aday Benítez (Girona).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Girona 1, Real Madrid 4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Aday Benítez replaces Pedro Porro.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Borja García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Isco.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Muniesa.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Pere Pons.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
VAR: Mistaken Identity. Referee decision on field cancelled.