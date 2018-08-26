Hamilton Aacdemical aim to sign three more players - Martin Canning

Ziggy Gordon, who returned to Hamilton this summer, was part of a strong defensive display at Celtic

Hamilton boss Martin Canning hopes to add three more players to his squad before Friday's transfer deadline.

Accies announced the signing of English midfielder Kieran Monlouis on Saturday, one of 10 new arrivals at the Lanarkshire club this summer.

"I'll be hopeful of getting a few in," Canning said after Sunday's 1-0 loss at Celtic left them ninth in the table.

"We're still looking at two or three. It would be great if we could get all three in that we're looking for."

Canning felt that Celtic's winning goal - scored by returning centre-back Dedryck Boyata on his first appearance of the season - owed something to "a nudge on Ziggy Gordon".

"I don't know if there's enough in it to give a foul," he added.

"It was frustrating from the point of view that we've worked so hard to limit Celtic to very little and then we lose a goal from a set-piece, a second-phase set-piece as well."