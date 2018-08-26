SWPL: Motherwell Ladies win promotion to the top flight

Motherwell celebrate winning promotion to the top flight

Eddie Wolecki Black signed off as Motherwell head coach by clinching promotion to the top flight with five games to go.

A 5-1 win over Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale ensured the SWPL 2 title in emphatic fashion.

Wolecki Black had vowed to stay and win the league before taking over at Celtic, a role he now steps into next week.

"Thank you for delivering the title in double quick time," said Wolecki Black.

One goal separates top two

The SWPL 1 title race looks certain to go down to the wire, with just one goal separating Glasgow City and Hibernian.

Abi Harrison scored a hat-trick as Hibs put seven goals past Celtic for the second time this season.

Five of those goals arrived in the second half against a side they have already defeated 9-0 in the SWPL Cup final in March.

City though held on to top spot with a 4-1 win away to Hamilton Academical.

Chasing a 12th league championship in a row, Scott Booth's side host Hibs on the penultimate day of the season in what is shaping up to be a winner-takes-all title decider.

However, Booth was unimpressed by City's win. "As a group we fell below our own standards today," he said.

Hutchison, 14, steals the show for Aberdeen

Aberdeen's chances of avoiding relegation from SWPL 2 have been boosted by six goals in two games from 14-year-old Bayley Hutchison.

The youngster scored all four goals as the Dons beat St Johnstone 4-1.

They remain seventh, but are now just two points off sixth-placed Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale.