Steven Gerrard: Rangers must learn swiftly from Motherwell 'education'

Steven Gerrard suggested some of his players were surprised by Motherwell's physicality

Rangers' new players must learn swiftly from the "education" they were given by Motherwell, says Steven Gerrard.

Manager Gerrard was "bitterly disappointed" with the timing and manner of the 94th-minute equaliser that denied his side victory.

Peter Hartley's goal was the second Rangers conceded from a set-piece, having come from behind to lead 3-2.

"I always knew we were going to get some bumps in the road, and this is our first real bump," Gerrard said.

"It is my job to make sure this is out of the system as quickly as possible and re-prepare for a huge game in midweek."

Rangers will take a 1-0 lead to Russia on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Ufa as they try to secure a place in the group stage.

Three days later, they head to Celtic Park for the first Old Firm league meeting of the season.

'We've been done by two set pieces'

Gerrard admitted the direct style employed by Motherwell on Sunday was a lesson for some of his players "who are new to the league and are not used to that style".

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley caused controversy when he said it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose in a game between the sides last season.

He also said on Friday there would not "be much respect shown" to Rangers and Gerrard himself conceded to being a little caught out by Motherwell's approach.

The former Liverpool captain acknowledged he should have introduced Lee Wallace earlier, the defender coming on to make his first appearance in almost a year just moments before Motherwell equalised.

"In general play, we stood up to them very well - there were a lot of tough performances," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"But we have been done by two set-pieces and it is something we are going to have to look at.

"They had four or five big units on there then I have a defender sitting behind me who is 6ft 3in. If I've got it wrong I'll take the blame, no problem."

'Gerrard still has work to do' - analysis

Former Motherwell forward and Scotland assistant coach James McFadden

Rangers, for all the strides they have made, are still suspect at the back and Motherwell certainly exploited that.

It is about game management - how do you see a game out? It is very difficult to be under the cosh as much as they were in the last 15 minutes, in terms of pressure and crosses into the box.

They are a young side and it shows that Gerrard still has work to do, despite the massive improvement from last season.