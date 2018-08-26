Premier League quiz: Can you name top 21 French goalscorers?
Some world-class French players have graced the English game over the years - and more are producing the goods this season.
On Saturday, Wolves' Willy Boly and Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte became the 117th and 118th French players to score in Premier League - the most by a country in the competition other than England.
Can you name the top 21 French goalscorers in Premier League history?
You've got four minutes to do it...
|Players