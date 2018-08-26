Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss picked a back three at Motherwell. Did it cost him?

Steven Gerrard deployed a back three, with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as wing-backs

When something is going well for you, why change it?

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had huge success in his first 10 games in charge by playing a back four. They kept six clean sheets. Only conceded four times. And did not lose a single goal away from home in three European ties.

So why go to a back three for Sunday's trip to Motherwell?

To me, it seems that Gerrard did it so he could get Kyle Lafferty into the side alongside Alfredo Morelos in attack in a sort of 3-5-2 shape.

But Motherwell use that system and the decision played into their hands and contributed to Rangers' spilling two points, with Peter Hartley's stoppage-time goal earning the Fir Park side a 3-3 draw that they fully deserved.

'Set piece angst gives Russian warning'

Rangers' fine form has been founded on settled defensive quartet. Conor Goldson and Nikola Katic have been resolute centre backs. Jon Flanagan has looked composed at left-back. And James Tavernier has been a threat advancing on the right.

But Gerrard switched to a three and looked disorganised. They switched off for set plays, with Tavernier culpable of losing his man for Motherwell's second and third goals. Allan McGregor could possibly have come and claimed the cross for the equaliser - he's three yards out - but Tavernier does not mark his man properly.

I'm pretty sure the Rangers manager will want to dig into fine details about the defending at set plays and he'll have a word with Tavernier. He'll not dig Goldson out for the first goal, though. He slipped. That happens and it's not a defensive mistake.

They're still undefeated and have taken a point at a difficult away venue. It's not as if it's a disaster.

But Gerrard will have a warning for his team: if they defend like that when they face FC Ufa in Russia on Thursday, they will be knocked out of the Europa League. Their 1-0 first-leg lead will not be enough.

I think you'll find they will return to a back four for that game.

Steven Thompson was speaking to BBC Scotland's Andrew Southwick