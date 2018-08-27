League Cup: Harding wary of Larne threat in opener

Larne were beaten 2-1 by Glentoran in a Co Antrim Shield game in 2014

Glentoran assistant manager Kieran Harding says ambitious Championship side Larne will pose a tough test in the League Cup game at the Oval.

Larne have gained significant financial investment and their side includes many former Premiership players.

"I've no doubt they come here fired up and ready to go - it's the tie of the round," said Harding.

"It will be a super game and we are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough one."

Larne have made an unbeaten start to their Championship campaign while the Glens are just three points behind leaders Linfield in the top-flight.

"It's a welcome break from the league and it's a competition we want to do well in," added Harding.

"It will be tough because they have good quality players who have been around and have a lot of experience.

Dungannon defeated Ballymena to lift their first ever senior trophy last season

"Their financial investment makes it a bigger game as they have expectations but this is a big club with expectations.

"In this league you have to rotate to keep players fresh and the squad will be utilised to its full.

"We have good players on the bench who are itching to play and whatever team we field will be strong - we know they are coming here for a scalp."

Glentoran are coming off a 2-1 home win over Dungannon Swifts, who won the League Cup for the first time in February after overcoming Ballymena United in the decider.

The holders start their defence against Limavady United as the 12 Premiership sides enter the competition against Championship or Intermediate opposition.

"Hopefully we can find a win but we know it's not going to easy against Limavady," said Swifts boss Rodney McAree.