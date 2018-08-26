Uganda beat Ethiopia to qualify for 2019 U-17 Nations Cup

The Uganda Cubs beat Ethiopia 3-1 in the final of their regional qualifying tournament to reach the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations

The Uganda Cubs qualified for next year's Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 win over Ethiopia on Sunday in the final of the Central East Zone qualifying tournament.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad was amongst those watching the final in Tanzania where next year's U-17 Nations Cup will also be staged.

Samson Kasozi nodded in Uganda Cubs' first goal after 15 minutes before Abdul Wahad Iddi added two more in the second-half to make it 3-0.

Ethiopia scored a late consolation goal when Wondimagegn Bunaro struck from the penalty spot.

Uganda Cubs had shocked hosts Tanzania 3-1 in the last four, while Ethiopia had stopped Rwanda at the semi-final stage.

Tanzania, who had already qualified for next year's tournament as hosts, managed to finish third after beating the Rwanda Junior Wasps in a penalty shoot-out in the play-off match.

"We are happy that it is the first time our U-17s qualify for the Nations Cup. This qualification is testimony that we are doing good work in youth development," Moses Magogo, the Uganda FA President said.

It follows the success of Uganda's senior team, The Cranes, who played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after 39 years of waiting.

Before this tournament started, Caf had disqualified 11 over-age players after separate magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests were carried out at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

For the first time, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is organising the U-17 Nations Cup qualifiers according to its regional zones.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Tanzania from 12 to 26 May.

The top four teams at the 2019 tournament will qualify for the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Peru in October next year.