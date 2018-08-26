Michael Keane: Everton defender fractures skull in Idrissa Gueye collision

Michael Keane was treated on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher

Everton defender Michael Keane suffered a hairline fracture of his skull during Saturday's draw at Bournemouth.

The England centre-back clashed heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye in injury time and was taken to hospital after six minutes of treatment on the pitch.

"Michael Keane has sustained a small hairline fracture of the skull but suffered no other complications," said an Everton statement.

Keane, 25, said he must avoid head contact for three to four weeks.

The defender had earlier scored to put the Toffees 2-0 up in their Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, before the Cherries fought back to earn a point.

"I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can," Keane posted on social media on Sunday.

"I'm OK but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull, which will heal itself."