Harry Arter: Cardiff midfielder defends role in Hogg red card

Cardiff City's opponents have been shown a second-half red card in the Bluebirds' last two fixtures

Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter has defended his role in the "heat-of-battle" sending off of Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg during Saturday's draw.

The second-half incident between them was the game's major talking point.

Hogg was dismissed shortly after the hour mark for pushing his head towards the Republic of Ireland international, then shoving him to the floor.

"It was heat of the battle, you sometimes get lost in the moment," Arter, 28, told BBC Radio 5 live.

By booking Arter too, and awarding a free-kick to the Terriers, referee Michael Oliver allocated initial blame to the Republic of Ireland international.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner later suggested Arter had been "clever", but the on-loan Bournemouth player felt he had no case to answer.

"I'm not sure what the ref gave me a yellow card for to be honest, if it was just getting involved in the frenzy," added Arter.

"I felt there could have been a penalty on me in the first half and the same in the second.

"I was trying to make the referee aware of that and their lad wasn't too happy about that.

"We came face to face and I felt too much force in his head, which was sore.

"I'm not sure how it looks on TV... if he was pushed into me.

"He doesn't seem that sort of player but there was some force in the push."

One point gained, not two dropped

Cardiff City's Callum Paterson joined the club as a right back but has been spent most of his time at the club playing in midfield

Despite playing against 10 men for almost 30 minutes, Cardiff failed to open their scoring account in the Premier League for a third successive game.

The Bluebirds had the majority of possession and the better chances late on but poor finishing and good saves from Terriers keeper Jonas Lossl kept the match goalless.

In the end Cardiff were left to rue missed opportunities.

However, midfielder Callum Paterson insists the draw was a good result for the Welsh side.

"Everyone has to be positive, we have picked up a point on the road, it's not two points dropped," said the 23-year-old.

"It's slightly disappointing, but you can't take anything for granted and we can't grumble about that.

"It'll be great when the first goal comes. When we start created more opportunities, we will get the goals."