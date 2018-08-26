Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Moukoudi, Rangers, Gerrard, Hearts, Souttar, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Harold Moukoudi is Celtic's latest defensive target, with Middlesbrough also interested in the Le Havre player who would cost at least £5m. (Sun)

Hearts defender John Souttar will be called up to the Scotland squad on Monday. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says any new bid from Celtic for defender Scott McKenna is destined to fail because the Dons will hold out for more money from England's Premier League. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen boss McInnes was at a loss to explain why his side had not been awarded a penalty in Saturday's draw with Hibernian following Paul Hanlon's challenge on Lewis Ferguson. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Steven Gerrard vows not to get caught up in Old Firm obsession and says results against Celtic will not define his reign as Rangers manager. (Sun)

Gerrard plans to add two players to his Rangers squad before next Sunday's trip to Celtic Park, with a winger to replace the injured Jamie Murphy and another central defender on his wish list. (Mail on Sunday)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty is "a bit crazy, a good lad and a great player" as the two Northern Ireland internationals prepare to meet at Fir Park on Sunday. (Sun)

Hearts are close to bringing Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell back to Tynecastle for a second loan spell. (Scotsman website)

Hearts could also sign their former forward Osman Sow before Friday's transfer deadline and manager Craig Levein is tracking another defender and midfielder. (Sunday Mail)

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning does not expect Sunday's opponents Celtic to be any less difficult to face following the Scottish champions' midweek draw with Suduva in Lithuania. (Scotland on Sunday)

"We will never start blaming each other. Everyone has a job to do," says Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as he reflects on the goals his side have lost this season. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Shrewsbury's on-loan midfielder Greg Docherty says watching parent club Rangers "from afar" is difficult and he is eager to return to Ibrox and "be a mainstay" in the team. (Sunday Mail)