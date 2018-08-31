Burnley v Manchester United

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was substituted with a hamstring injury last weekend and is unavailable

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will be forced to change their starting XI in the league for the first time this season, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson nursing a hamstring injury.

Teenager Dwight McNeil impressed as his deputy in Thursday's Europa League tie with Olympiakos.

Manchester United are without Phil Jones, who was substituted with a suspected hamstring injury during Monday's defeat by Tottenham.

Marcos Rojo is back in training but is not yet available for selection.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: One team out of Europe already (Bur-exit?), the other set to return to its elite level - and yet the scrutiny is on the future of the man leading the latter, such is the way with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho.

How United set up in defence will get early focus, with the experiment of Ander Herrera in a back three sure to be abandoned.

Whatever formation or personnel plays, they'll have to perform well against a Burnley team unbowed by disappointment in only drawing against Olympiakos on Thursday.

"Back to everything we're about," said Sean Dyche about his team's performance.

Whether United will ever feel that under Mourinho is the unanswered question.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on his side's European experience: "I think we've learned a lot on and off the pitch, about travelling, organisation, all the things that come with it.

"I think you saw a team who wanted it to carry on by the way, which is important considering how all of you have been saying how nobody wants it.

"But that is a mentality more than anything here - we want to win every game that we play."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I'm also one of the greatest managers in the world.

"I have won eight titles. I'm the only manager to win in Italy, Spain and England. Not small titles, proper titles, and my second last season was one of my greatest achievements in football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are out of the Europa League and struggling. Manchester United are in a bit of a mess - it is time to get their heads screwed on and get a win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only victory in the past 17 top-flight meetings came at home in their first Premier League encounter in August 2009 (D8, L8).

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 visits to Turf Moor in all competitions, with the exception being that 1-0 defeat in 2009

United could win three consecutive top-flight away fixtures against Burnley for the first time.

Burnley

Burnley go into the weekend in the relegation zone for the first time since August 2016. However, they have won three and drawn one of their last four Premier League matches when starting the day in the bottom three.

The Clarets have conceded 14 goals in five league games - one more than in their previous 14 top-flight fixtures combined.

Sean Dyche's side have gone eight league games without a victory since their five-match winning streak came to an end in April (D3, L5).

Burnley's only point at Turf Moor against last season's top six came in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in February.

Their tally of nine points from 10 home games in 2018 is the third worst among clubs ever-present in the division this calendar year. Only Huddersfield, with eight points, and Southampton (seven) have fared worse.

Dyche is winless in all six Premier League matches as a manager versus Jose Mourinho, with three defeats at home and three draws in away fixtures.

Ben Mee could become only the second player, after Ashley Barnes, to make 100 Premier League appearances for Burnley on Sunday.

Manchester United