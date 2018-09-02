Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Norwich City 1.
Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City: East Anglian derby at Portman Road ends level
Ipswich's wait for a first win of the season and first triumph over rivals Norwich since 2009 continued after they were pegged back at Portman Road.
The hosts took a second-half lead when a deflected Gwion Edwards shot wrong-footed Canaries keeper Tim Krul and found the net.
Influential winger Edwards placed an effort wide just afterwards and was made to pay when Moritz Leitner levelled for Daniel Farke's visitors, guiding a shot into the corner from outside the box following a spell of Norwich pressure.
Jon Walters, making his first appearance since rejoining Ipswich on loan from Burnley - came closest to a winner but could not get a clean strike away after beating the offside trap.
The result leaves the Tractor Boys on just three points from six games since Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy in the summer, while Norwich have two points more than their neighbours.
Ipswich have now failed to beat Norwich in any of their past 11 meetings.
Both managers sprang selection surprises; Ipswich dropped Poland goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and gave starts to three new signings including Walters, while the Canaries gave first league starts to 18-year-old Max Aarons and midfielder Emi Buendia.
The first half was littered with stoppages and lasted 58 minutes, with Ipswich's midfield talisman Cole Skuse carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment.
Republic of Ireland international Walters, 34, thumped against the post from the far corner of the area but it took until nine minutes into the second half for a shot on target.
Norwich survived a tricky period after falling behind and responded, Alex Tettey forcing a save by Dean Gerken and captain Grant Hanley prodding over unmarked after a series of corners.
After Leitner's equaliser, Norwich could not find a winner and have now gone 11 games without an away league victory.
Ipswich manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"I'm disappointed we couldn't get the victory everyone wants, particularly in a game like this, but our performance was pretty good and on another day that performance does get you the three points.
"Cole was down for six minutes but he's on his feet walking around the dressing room and speaking to his team-mates.
"He feels ok, not feeling sick or anything like that. He was a big loss for us, but I'm pleased we managed to cope with that."
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"I got the feeling we were better team in the first half and had the better chances, and we all got the feeling if we could stay full on we'd win the second half.
"It was perhaps deserved that they went into the lead, although it was unlucky that it was deflected off Ben Godfrey's chest.
"I'm totally pleased with the reaction of my lads because we had so many young inexperienced players on the pitch."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 12Spence
- 5Pennington
- 4ChambersBooked at 26mins
- 3Knudsen
- 7Edwards
- 8SkuseSubstituted forChalobahat 45+7'minutes
- 11Nolan
- 14GrahamBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWardat 82'minutes
- 39Walters
- 9JacksonSubstituted forHarrisonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Chalobah
- 10Harrison
- 18Ward
- 21Downes
- 25Edun
- 30Kenlock
- 33Bialkowski
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 31Hanley
- 15KloseSubstituted forGodfreyat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 12Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 10Leitner
- 17BuendíaSubstituted forThompsonat 64'minutes
- 22Pukki
- 25Hernández
- 11RhodesSubstituted forSrbenyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 6Zimmermann
- 18Stiepermann
- 19Trybull
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- 34Thompson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 25,690
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Norwich City 1.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Ellis Harrison (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Foul by Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City).
Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town).
Attempt saved. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Pennington.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Ellis Harrison replaces Kayden Jackson.
Foul by Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City).
Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Grant Ward replaces Jordan Graham.
Delay in match Louis Thompson (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Grant Hanley (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Pennington with a headed pass.
Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).
Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Norwich City 1. Moritz Leitner (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Louis Thompson (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town).
Attempt saved. Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gwion Edwards with a cross.
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Tettey following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jon Nolan.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.