Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City: East Anglian derby at Portman Road ends level

Moritz Leitner (right) scored his first goal for Norwich to earned the Canaries a point against neighbours Ipswich

Ipswich's wait for a first win of the season and first triumph over rivals Norwich since 2009 continued after they were pegged back at Portman Road.

The hosts took a second-half lead when a deflected Gwion Edwards shot wrong-footed Canaries keeper Tim Krul and found the net.

Influential winger Edwards placed an effort wide just afterwards and was made to pay when Moritz Leitner levelled for Daniel Farke's visitors, guiding a shot into the corner from outside the box following a spell of Norwich pressure.

Jon Walters, making his first appearance since rejoining Ipswich on loan from Burnley - came closest to a winner but could not get a clean strike away after beating the offside trap.

The result leaves the Tractor Boys on just three points from six games since Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy in the summer, while Norwich have two points more than their neighbours.

Ipswich have now failed to beat Norwich in any of their past 11 meetings.

Both managers sprang selection surprises; Ipswich dropped Poland goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and gave starts to three new signings including Walters, while the Canaries gave first league starts to 18-year-old Max Aarons and midfielder Emi Buendia.

The first half was littered with stoppages and lasted 58 minutes, with Ipswich's midfield talisman Cole Skuse carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment.

Republic of Ireland international Walters, 34, thumped against the post from the far corner of the area but it took until nine minutes into the second half for a shot on target.

Norwich survived a tricky period after falling behind and responded, Alex Tettey forcing a save by Dean Gerken and captain Grant Hanley prodding over unmarked after a series of corners.

After Leitner's equaliser, Norwich could not find a winner and have now gone 11 games without an away league victory.

Ipswich manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"I'm disappointed we couldn't get the victory everyone wants, particularly in a game like this, but our performance was pretty good and on another day that performance does get you the three points.

"Cole was down for six minutes but he's on his feet walking around the dressing room and speaking to his team-mates.

"He feels ok, not feeling sick or anything like that. He was a big loss for us, but I'm pleased we managed to cope with that."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"I got the feeling we were better team in the first half and had the better chances, and we all got the feeling if we could stay full on we'd win the second half.

"It was perhaps deserved that they went into the lead, although it was unlucky that it was deflected off Ben Godfrey's chest.

"I'm totally pleased with the reaction of my lads because we had so many young inexperienced players on the pitch."