Match ends, Bristol City 4, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Bristol City 4-1 Blackburn Rovers: Visitors' unbeaten start ends at Ashton Gate
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City emphatically ended Blackburn's unbeaten start to the season, despite falling behind in bizarre fashion at Ashton Gate.
Charlie Mulgrew scored directly from a corner to put Rovers in front and the visitors also hit the post through Kasey Palmer before City equalised with a top-quality free-kick from Josh Brownhill.
Marley Watkins' neat finish from 12 yards, his first goal for the club following his summer move from Norwich, completed the turnaround.
Famara Diedhiou, available again after completing a six-match suspension for spitting, came on as a second-half substitute to net the hosts' third with a low shot under David Raya and captain Marlon Pack headed in a late fourth.
A third successive league victory lifted Lee Johnson's side up to sixth in the Championship table, leapfrogging Blackburn in the process.
An entertaining first half saw Bristol City start brightly and go close through in-form Andreas Weimann, but they could easily have trailed at the break had Rovers forward Adam Armstrong not been denied by goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa when through one-on-one.
Rovers brought on new loan signing Ben Brereton from the bench immediately after Watkins' goal, but City took control for the remainder of the game and deservedly prevailed.
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 33Mäenpää
- 32Hunt
- 22Kalas
- 4Webster
- 17Kelly
- 15WatkinsSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 66'minutes
- 21Pack
- 8Brownhill
- 19Eliasson
- 10TaylorSubstituted forDiedhiouat 67'minutes
- 14WeimannSubstituted forPatersonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pisano
- 3Dasilva
- 9Diedhiou
- 11O'Dowda
- 12Walsh
- 20Paterson
- 24O'Leary
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2NyambeSubstituted forRothwellat 66'minutes
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 17Bell
- 6Smallwood
- 29Evans
- 31Bennett
- 7Armstrong
- 45PalmerSubstituted forNuttallat 72'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forBreretonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 4Reed
- 8Rothwell
- 13Leutwiler
- 19Brereton
- 24Nuttall
- 32Conway
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 19,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Adam Webster (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Raya Martin.
Attempt saved. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt saved. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson replaces Andreas Weimann.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).
Jack Hunt (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 4, Blackburn Rovers 1. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Webster (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 3, Blackburn Rovers 1. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Weimann following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Kasey Palmer.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Famara Diedhiou replaces Matty Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Marley Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Ryan Nyambe.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Elliott Bennett tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Marley Watkins (Bristol City).
Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jack Hunt (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Brereton replaces Danny Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Marley Watkins (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor.