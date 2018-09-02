Bristol City 4-1 Blackburn Rovers: Visitors' unbeaten start ends at Ashton Gate

Marley Watkins scored his first goal at Championship level since April 2017

Bristol City emphatically ended Blackburn's unbeaten start to the season, despite falling behind in bizarre fashion at Ashton Gate.

Charlie Mulgrew scored directly from a corner to put Rovers in front and the visitors also hit the post through Kasey Palmer before City equalised with a top-quality free-kick from Josh Brownhill.

Marley Watkins' neat finish from 12 yards, his first goal for the club following his summer move from Norwich, completed the turnaround.

Famara Diedhiou, available again after completing a six-match suspension for spitting, came on as a second-half substitute to net the hosts' third with a low shot under David Raya and captain Marlon Pack headed in a late fourth.

A third successive league victory lifted Lee Johnson's side up to sixth in the Championship table, leapfrogging Blackburn in the process.

An entertaining first half saw Bristol City start brightly and go close through in-form Andreas Weimann, but they could easily have trailed at the break had Rovers forward Adam Armstrong not been denied by goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa when through one-on-one.

Rovers brought on new loan signing Ben Brereton from the bench immediately after Watkins' goal, but City took control for the remainder of the game and deservedly prevailed.