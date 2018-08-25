Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 0.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: Antoine Griezmann scores winner
-
- From the section European Football
Antoine Griezmann said he wants to take Atletico Madrid "to the highest I can" after scoring the only goal in their La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano.
The France striker, who signed a five-year contract in June, turned in Stefan Savic's header just after the hour.
"We're going to try and win all our games and we'll see where it can take us," said Griezmann.
Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for Griezmann, 27, before he signed.
He was also heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in 2017.
"We weren't great," Griezmann said of the win over Rayo Vallecano. "I'm not sure if we felt it in our legs or what, but we'll continue to improve."
The match featured the first use of the VAR system at the Wanda Metropolitano as video replays vindicated the referee's decision to turn down Diego Costa's appeals for a handball in the penalty area.
Atletico celebrated their Uefa Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid earlier this month after the match.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénSubstituted forParteyat 36'minutes
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 21Hernández
- 10CorreaSubstituted forKokeat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 14Hernández
- 8Saúl
- 11Lemar
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 76'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Partey
- 6Koke
- 9N Kalinic
- 18Gelson Martins
- 24Giménez
Rayo Vallecano
- 1García
- 17Advíncula
- 21Ba
- 16Amat
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 6Elustondo
- 10KakutaSubstituted forMedránat 69'minutes
- 8Trejo
- 27ComesañaSubstituted forPozoat 69'minutes
- 18GarcíaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMorenoat 77'minutes
- 11Embarba
Substitutes
- 4Medrán
- 5Dorado Ramírez
- 22Pozo
- 24Guerra Rodríguez
- 28Akieme
- 29Moreno
- 30Morro
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 52,693
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 0.
Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a cross.
Attempt saved. Sergio Moreno (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a cross.
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álex Moreno.
Attempt saved. Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sergio Moreno (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Sergio Moreno replaces Álvaro García.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Medrán (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by José Pozo.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro Medrán replaces Gaël Kakuta.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Santiago Comesaña.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jordi Amat.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Koke replaces Ángel Correa.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Savic following a corner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Savic.
Attempt missed. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro García.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Moreno.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Gorka Elustondo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 0, Rayo Vallecano 0.