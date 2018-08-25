Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: Antoine Griezmann scores winner

Antoine Griezmann scored 19 league goals for Atletico Madrid last season

Antoine Griezmann said he wants to take Atletico Madrid "to the highest I can" after scoring the only goal in their La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano.

The France striker, who signed a five-year contract in June, turned in Stefan Savic's header just after the hour.

"We're going to try and win all our games and we'll see where it can take us," said Griezmann.

Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for Griezmann, 27, before he signed.

He was also heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in 2017.

"We weren't great," Griezmann said of the win over Rayo Vallecano. "I'm not sure if we felt it in our legs or what, but we'll continue to improve."

The match featured the first use of the VAR system at the Wanda Metropolitano as video replays vindicated the referee's decision to turn down Diego Costa's appeals for a handball in the penalty area.

Atletico celebrated their Uefa Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid earlier this month after the match.

Atletico have won three Uefa Super Cups