Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona: Champions win after injury-time VAR reprieve
-
Barcelona clung on to claim a hard-fought victory over newly-promoted Real Valladolid after a stoppage-time VAR review ruled out a late equaliser.
VAR was only introduced to La Liga this season and it was used to show that Keko's diving header was offside.
The decision denied Valladolid a second point from two La Liga games.
Ousmane Dembele had fired Barcelona into the lead in the second half after Sergi Roberto kept the ball in play with a header on the byline.
Luis Suarez also had a goal ruled out for offside with 10 minutes remaining.
Barcelona began the defence of their league title with a 3-0 win over Alaves last weekend but were fortunate to cling on to victory over Valladolid - who finished fifth in Spain's second tier last season.
Goalkeeper Jordi Masip made two impressive saves from Suarez and Philippe Coutinho before the break and former Manchester City forward Enes Unal was a constant threat.
The 21-year-old had an effort tipped over the bar in the first half and Keko came close to equalising with another header after the break.
The recently-laid pitch hindered both sides, with large divots appearing throughout the match forcing players to attempt to replace patches of turf in an attempt to make it smoother.
The hosts delivered a crushing blow to Barcelona's title hopes when they last played at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla four years ago, winning 1-0 against a team which included Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cesc Fabregas.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 4Olivas Alba
- 5Calero
- 22Martínez García
- 23Mohamed
- 8FernándezSubstituted forGontán Gallardoat 64'minutes
- 14Alcaraz
- 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forVerdeat 87'minutes
- 9ÜnalBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCopat 70'minutes
- 10Plano
Substitutes
- 11Verde
- 18Regal Angulo
- 20Cop
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 24Gontán Gallardo
- 26Pérez
- 28Salisu
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3PiquéBooked at 60mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forSilva de Oliveiraat 84'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 90+1'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 14Silva de Oliveira
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
- 31Ezkieta
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 22,651
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Fernando Calero tries a through ball, but Keko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi replaces Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Javi Moyano.
Attempt saved. Malcom (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde replaces Toni Villa.
Hand ball by Keko (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Coutinho.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Keko.
Attempt saved. Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Plano with a cross.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt saved. Keko (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duje Cop with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Hand ball by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Hand ball by Nacho (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Keko (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coutinho (Barcelona).
Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Duje Cop replaces Enes Ünal.
Attempt missed. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enes Ünal following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Keko replaces Borja Fernández.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a headed pass.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).
Hand ball by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.