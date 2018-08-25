Napoli 3-2 AC Milan: Carlo Ancelotti's side win from two goals down against his former club

Piotr Zielinski scored two goals in 15 minutes as Napoli came from behind to win in San Paolo

Carlo Ancelotti marked his first home game as manager of Napoli with victory against former club AC Milan in an emotional reunion at the San Paolo.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored two second-half goals to inspire a comeback after Milan went 2-0 up.

He pounced on a mistake from Lucas Biglia for his first before slotting home again 15 minutes later.

Striker Dries Mertens completed the comeback just after Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko was denied from close range.

Giacomo Bonaventura's excellent volley had given Milan a half-time lead and Davide Calabria made it 2-0 with a low strike early in the second half.

Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain made his debut following his move from Juventus in the summer which saw defender Leonardo Bonucci move the opposite way.

It was the first time in almost a decade that Ancelotti had faced Milan in Serie A after spending eight years with the club as manager before joining Chelsea in 2009.

The 59-year-old, who also managed Juventus and Parma, won two European Cups during his Milan reign - and did the same as a player between 1987 and 1992.

There was a warm embrace between the two managers prior to kick off. Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso had captained the side under manager Ancelotti a decade ago.

Ancelotti marked his return to Italian football with a 2-1 win over Lazio last Saturday.