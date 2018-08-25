Rangers can stand up to any team - Steven Gerrard

Rangers will book their place in the Europa League group stage if they eliminate Russia's FC Ufa

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers can "stand up to any team" as they prepare to face Motherwell on Sunday.

Last term, the Gers beat Well twice, but lost their League Cup semi-final to Stephen Robinson's all-action side.

The Ibrox club are unbeaten in 10 competitive games under Gerrard, conceding only four goals.

"My players have stood up to every challenge thrown at them so far and handled it really well," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

Gerrard this week accepted the apology of Motherwell captain Peter Hartley, who said it had been "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose during the semi-final.

The former Liverpool skipper says his team "know what to expect" from their Premiership opponents at Fir Park.

"They are at home and we are on the back of a European game [Thursday's 1-0 win over FC Ufa], so we know they are going to come at us from the off, but I have confidence my players can handle it," he added.

"It is a tough game for us, but it is a game where we want to go and give a good account of ourselves and try and keep this run going. We are going for maximum points."

Rangers tackle FC Ufa in Russia on Thursday in their decisive Europa League play-off match, holding a 1-0 advantage from the home leg, and the first Old Firm derby of the season takes place at Celtic Park three days later.

Having signed Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty on Wednesday, Gerrard indicated he may rotate his squad for the trip to Lanarkshire.

"It will certainly come in to my thinking with the week and the schedule we have," he said.

"We will try and keep energy in our play and try to protect players who need a breather, but at the same time, we will be picking three strong teams to try and have a good, positive week."