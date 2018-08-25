Loris Karius: Liverpool goalkeeper joins Turkey's Besiktas on loan

Loris Karius joined Liverpool from German club Mainz for £4.7m in May 2016

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

Karius has not played a competitive game for the Reds since committing two errors in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

The German, 25, has made 49 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Mainz in 2016.

"It's good for him. He's really looking forward to it," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp on Saturday.

Besiktas finished fourth in Turkey's top flight last season, four points behind champions Galatasaray, but are top of the table after winning their opening two league games this season.

They are also competing in the qualifying stages of the Europa League.

"They are an experienced team and have the chance to win the league, and now they have a really good keeper," added Klopp.

Karius apologised after Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real on 26 May.

"I know I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down," said a message from Karius on social media.

Klopp later said Karius was "100%" affected by a concussion during the match in Kiev.

In July, Liverpool made Brazil number one Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Karius' departure means Simon Mignolet is Liverpool's only senior back-up to Alisson, who was signed from Roma in a deal the Italian club said was worth up to £66.8m (72.5m euros).