Juventus 2-0 Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo makes home debut as champions win
Cristiano Ronaldo made his home debut for Juventus as they beat Lazio to extend their winning start to the season.
Miralem Pjanic's delightful finish from 25 yards put the Italian champions ahead before Mario Mandzukic struck from close range after half-time.
Ronaldo, a £99.2m summer signing from Real Madrid, has not scored in two Serie A games.
Sami Khedira hit a post for Juve when the game was goalless.
Fans held up banners and posters supporting Portugal forward Ronaldo, making his first competitive appearance for Juve at the Allianz Stadium.
However, he touched the ball only once in the Lazio penalty area in the first half and, shortly before Juve's second goal, had a dipping shot superbly tipped over by Thomas Strakosha.
Ronaldo also missed inside the six-yard box, Joao Cancelo's low cross hitting his heel only to rebound to Mandzukic, who doubled Juve's lead.
Juve have six points from two games, Lazio have lost both their opening games.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 45mins
- 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 85'minutes
- 5PjanicSubstituted forCanat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 60'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 33Acerbi
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 16ParoloBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBadeljat 64'minutes
- 6Leiva
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDurmisiat 79'minutes
- 19Lulic
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forCorreaat 64'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 8Basta
- 9Rossi
- 11Correa
- 14Durmisi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 32Cataldi
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Lazio 0.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Lazio. Riza Durmisi tries a through ball, but Francesco Acerbi is caught offside.
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira.
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riza Durmisi.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Douglas Costa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Lazio 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wallace (Lazio).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo with a headed pass.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Senad Lulic.
Sami Khedira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Lazio).