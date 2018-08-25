BBC Sport - Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts: Steve Clarke says Gary Dicker red card 'won the game' for Hearts
'The referee won the game' - Clarke
- From the section Scottish
Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says referee Willie Collum "won the game" for Hearts and cost his side "at least a point" after sending off Gary Dicker in their 1-0 defeat.
