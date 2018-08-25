BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Seagulls must maintain performance levels - Chris Hughton
Brighton must maintain performance levels - Hughton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side must keep up the levels of performance that saw them narrowly lose 1-0 at Liverpool, and beat Manchester United in their previous match.
