Paris Saint Germain 3-1 Angers

Edinson Cavani (left) scored 28 goals for PSG in Ligue 1 last season

Paris St-Germain's potent trio of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as the French champions beat Angers 3-1 in Ligue 1.

Cavani, in his first PSG outing this season after recovering from injury, made it 1-0 with a close-range strike.

Thomas Mangani levelled from the penalty spot for Angers before Mbappe's volley saw PSG retake the lead.

The 19-year-old World Cup winner then set up Neymar to fire in the third goal at Parc des Princes.

Cavani had missed PSG's opening two league games as he continued to recover from the hamstring injury he suffered with Uruguay at this summer's World Cup.

And Ligue 1's top scorer last season could have marked his return with a hat-trick. After his 13th-minute strike he struck the bar with a header and then missed the target with a scissor-kick.

Mbappe also came close to adding to PSG's tally but his late effort was blocked brilliantly by goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

PSG are three points clear at the top of France's premier division and their next match is away to promoted club Nimes, who were second in the table at the start of the day.