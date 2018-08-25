BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Leicester: Harry Maguire winner 'no surprise' to Claude Puel

Leicester manager Claude Puel says Harry Maguire's late goal at Southampton came as "no surprise" to him, with the defender's strike giving the Foxes a 2-1 win.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Leicester

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 25 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

