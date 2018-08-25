BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Leicester: Harry Maguire winner 'no surprise' to Claude Puel
Maguire winner 'no surprise' to Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester manager Claude Puel says Harry Maguire's late goal at Southampton came as "no surprise" to him, with the defender's strike giving the Foxes a 2-1 win.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Leicester
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 25 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired