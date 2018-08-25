BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Leicester: Saints beat themselves - Mark Hughes
Southampton beat themselves - Hughes
- From the section Southampton
Southampton boss Mark Hughes says his team "conspired to beat themselves" in losing 2-1 at home to Leicester, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Harry Maguire.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Leicester
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 25 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired