BBC Sport - Ten-man Blues go top with draw at Cliftonville
Ten-man Blues go top with draw at Cliftonville
Linfield have skipper Jamie Mulgrew dismissed but still salvage a 1-1 draw away to Cliftonville.
Joe Gormley gave Cliftonville the lead on 72 minutes but Michael O'Connor netted a late equaliser for David Healy's side.
See extended highlights and analysis on Sunday night's Irish League Show on the BBC iPlayer.
