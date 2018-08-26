Pablo Hernandez: Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds forward 'one of best' he has coached

Pablo Hernandez won four caps for Spain between 2009 and 2010 while at Valencia

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says forward Pablo Hernandez is one of the best players he has ever coached.

The Spanish forward scored a goal and set one up in Leeds' 3-0 win at Norwich as they went top of the Championship.

Bielsa has managed Argentina and Chile internationally, as well as the likes of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao.

"He is one of the best players in his position I have worked with in my career," he said of the 33-year-old former Swansea City winger.

Among the players coached by Bielsa in a similar role are Alexis Sanchez, Dimitri Payet and Maxi Rodriguez.

"I think he is the player in our team who has had the biggest influence in our games so far," said Bielsa of Hernandez, who first moved to Elland Road on loan from Qatari club Al-Arabi in August 2016.

He became a permanent signing the following January, and went on to agree a new two-year deal at Leeds in April.

"There is a great lucidity about his play - he always seems to instinctively know what to do for the needs of the team - and he can influence the game at the front, middle and the back.

"He can find a solution to a problem anywhere on the pitch and is always making the team more fluid with what he does.

"He is a silent leader for us - he does all these things without saying a word."