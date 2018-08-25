Hamilton Academical sign 'powerful' midfielder Kieran Monlouis

Martin Canning has added to his pool of midfielders

Hamilton Academical have signed "young and hungry" midfielder Kieran Monlouis on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old has played for English non-league teams Maldon & Tiptree, AFC Sudbury and St Albans City.

Monlouis was previously part of the youth set-ups at Crystal Palace, Stoke and Charlton.

"Kieran is a powerful box-to-box type midfielder who we think can develop further here," Hamilton manager Martin Canning told the club website.

"We hope to get him involved in the reserve games in the coming weeks to get him up to speed."

Darren Lyon and Ross Jenkins left Accies this summer and Canning added: "We've been monitoring Kieran's progress for a while and he fits the young, hungry profile we were looking for to strengthen us in that area of the pitch following the departure of Darren and Ross."

Hamilton, who have taken three points from their first two league games, visit champions Celtic on Sunday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.