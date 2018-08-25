Mesut Ozil: Arsenal boss Unai Emery denies midfielder missed West Ham win due to row

Media playback is not supported on this device First win very important for Arsenal - Emery

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has denied Mesut Ozil missed Saturday's victory over West Ham because of a row in training.

The Spaniard said Ozil, 29, was not in the squad for the 3-1 Premier League win at Emirates Stadium due to illness.

ESPN Brazil reported the midfielder had an argument with Emery on Friday and refused to be in the squad after finding out he was on the bench.

"Why is this information out there? It isn't true," said Emery.

"He left training because he was going to his home because he is sick."

Emery told Match of the Day that he sat down with German Ozil and the team doctor on Friday and decided he would not play.

He said he told Ozil to attend the match if he was feeling better and that the German was "with the team" before the game but later left due to his illness.

"He is bad with sickness. There is no problem with the player, speak with the doctor he can explain better," Emery added.

Issa Diop's own goal and Danny Welbeck's late strike helped an unconvincing Arsenal secure their first victory under Emery since the former Sevilla and Paris St-Germain boss replaced Arsene Wenger in May.

Ozil, who started the defeats by Manchester City and Chelsea, quit international football after Germany exited the World Cup in the group stages, citing "racism and disrespect".