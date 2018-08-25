BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff City: Wagner satisfied with 'good point' for 10-man Terriers
Wagner satisfied with 'good point' for 10-man Terriers
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield boss David Wagner feels his side dominated for 60 minutes against Cardiff, but is satisfied with the Terriers' first point of the season after Jonathan Hogg was sent off for the home side just after the hour mark.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff City
