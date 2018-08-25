BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: Howe praises Cherries 'character' after comeback
Howe praises Bournemouth 'character' after comeback
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe points to his players' "trademark character" after they fought back from two goals down to salvage a draw against Everton as both sides were reduced to 10 men.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton
Premier League manager reaction
