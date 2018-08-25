Premier League stats: Everton see red, French keep scoring, Huddersfield hit another blank

Richarlison was sent off for a headbutt on Adam Smith

A red mist descended over the Premier League on Saturday as more players were sent off than on any other day in the past three years.

Everton's second dismissal in three games this season means they have collected more red cards than any team in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, the French keep scoring and Bournemouth come from behind to rescue a point - again.

BBC Sport looks at the best stats from the Premier League on Saturday.