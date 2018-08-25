BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: Marco Silva says Toffees did fantastic job
Everton did fantastic job - Silva
Everton boss Marco Silva says they did a "fantastic job" in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth after having Richarlison sent off.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton
