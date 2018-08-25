League Two: Peterhead and Annan win to stay unbeaten

Aidan Smith scored as Annan Athletic beat Berwick Rangers 3-0

Peterhead and Annan Athletic both won away from home to remain level on points at the top of League Two.

Edinburgh City also won away to Clyde to move into third place, taking advantage of Elgin City's inaction after their game with Cowdenbeath was postponed an hour before kick-off.

The match referee made the decision after a drought had dried out a section of the Borough Briggs pitch.

Albion Rovers are still without a point after losing to Queen's Park.

Peterhead's Rory McAllister made it four goals in five games, his goal in 64 minutes adding to Jamie Stevenson's sublime free-kick in the 2-0 win over Stirling Albion.

Aidan Smith's goal in eight minutes gave Annan the lead against Berwick Rangers, and Tommy Muir's second-half header made it two.

David Wilson's goal two minutes into time-added-on was not enough to steal top spot from Peterhead on goal difference.

It was a second defeat in a row for Clyde; Scott Shepherd and Blair Henderson doing the damage for Edinburgh City in the second half.

At Hampden, Kurtis Roberts gave Queen's Park the lead in 15 minutes against Albion Rovers, and right on half-time William Mortimer doubled the home side's advantage.

It could have been 3-0 in 50 minutes when Barry Eley conceded a penalty, earning himself a red card in the process. However, Scott Gibson saw his effort saved, and despite a one-man advantage the hosts could not add any more.