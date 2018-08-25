BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: First Gunners win very important - Emery
First win very important for Arsenal - Emery
- From the section Arsenal
Unai Emery is happy to record his first win in charge of Arsenal, after the Gunners came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Emirates Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired