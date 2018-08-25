Arbroath stay top of Scottish League One with win at East Fife

Ryan Wallace, right, scored the second of three Arbroath goals against East Fife

Arbroath top Scottish League One by two points after cruising past bottom side East Fife 3-0 on Saturday.

Raith Rovers leapfrogged Airdrieonians to go second following their incredible 4-3 win at the Excelsior Stadium.

Third-placed Forfar Athletic beat Stenhousemuir 2-0, while Stranraer overcame Montrose by the same scoreline.

Dumbarton, who dropped from the Championship last season, lost 3-2 at Brechin City and sit eighth.

Arbroath landed two telling blows in the final five minutes of the first half in Fife to subdue their hosts.

Thomas O'Brien and Ryan Wallace both netted for the league leaders, before Danny Denholm wrapped up the win with 15 minutes remaining.

Dick Campbell's side are unbeaten in the league this season and sit two points clear of Rovers at the summit with a haul of 10.

In a remarkable match, the Kirkcaldy team scored two stoppage-time goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Airdrie.

Kevin Nisbet and Liam Buchanan, completing his hat-trick, earned the points for Rovers. Joao Vittoria got a double for the hosts and former Hearts striker Dale Carrick also scored.

Experienced forward John Baird and Murray MacKintosh were on-target to propel Forfar past Stenhousemuir and within a point of Rovers.

Brechin City also scored a stoppage-time winner through Boris Melingui - his second of the match - completing a comeback win over Dumbarton.

Darren Barr had opened for the visitors and a trialist put them two up. Melingui and Callum Tapping replied before the former's late salvo.

David Brownlie and Grant Anderson scored Stranraer's goals as they sealed their first league win of the season by beating Montrose.