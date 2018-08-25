BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Jurgen Klopp says Reds lost plot in second half
Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side's 1-0 victory over Brighton, but says they "lost the plot a bit" in the second half.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
