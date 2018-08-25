BBC Sport - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola disappointed with City defence
Guardiola happy with 'good point' at Wolves
- From the section Man City
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says they earned a "good point" at Wolves after falling a goal behind, but adds that they were not "solid" at the back.
MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 18 August, from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
