Kenny Miller: St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs confirms interest in striker after Livingston defeat

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs is keen to sign Kenny Miller after the veteran striker's exit from Livingston.

The former Rangers forward, 38, could continue his playing career in Paisley after his spell as Livingston player-manager ended after just seven weeks.

"We've registered our interest so now it's just waiting to see," Stubbs told BBC Scotland.

"I think the financial side would be okay. It's just what Kenny wants to do now in terms of his options."

Stubbs' need to reinforce his attacking options was heightened by Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Livingston, who gave new manager Gary Holt a "perfect start" after taking over from Miller.

St Mirren, meanwhile, after starting their Premiership campaign with a 2-1 home win over Dundee, have lost three games in a row including last week's League Cup defeat at Aberdeen, conceding eight goals and scoring none.

'Players doubted themselves at times'

"We spoke to the players about defending set pieces because we knew what Livingston were going to throw at us today," Stubbs said. "We worked on it and we've shot ourselves in the foot by conceding two goals.

"There's an element of people switching off but there's a chunk of just having a bit of desire to go and win the ball. That's the disappointing thing because they've created two goals from set pieces and from there we are on the back foot.

"It affects confidence in the players because there was then an edginess to our play, with players maybe doubting themselves at times when there's a pass on and they're thinking about it for too long. So we're disappointed with everything today.

"We didn't defend set pieces well, we didn't hold the ball up to get forward and for me we didn't win enough second balls either.

"We are in this together. They've had a couple of tough defeats now and there's only one way you can put it right - by working hard on the training pitch, sticking together and making sure as a group we stay strong."