Scottish FA move to Murrayfield 'right decision' say Edinburgh Council

Murrayfield hosted three Hearts games last season

The Scottish FA have been urged to "make the right decision" for football fans in Scotland and move to Murrayfield.

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey says the 67,000-capacity stadium has put together a "comprehensive and compelling bid" to replace Hampden.

The SFA are expected to make a call on whether or not to relocate next week.

"What a wonderful opportunity for the Scottish FA to embrace a new era for the sport," said McVey.

McVey told the Edinburgh Council website: "The extra capacity in and around the ground could generate significant sums for the betterment of the Scottish game, on and off the field, creating a home for our national sports to win together.

"The stadium is just a twenty-minute journey from the airport or five minutes to Princes Street by tram, which connects ticket-holders to Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket train stations and the main bus station in St Andrew Square. The stadium has never been easier to get to.

"Here in Edinburgh, we are well used to providing a magnificent backdrop for international festivals and events, attracting millions of visitors each and every year."

Three group stage matches and one round-of-16 match at the Euro 2020 finals will be held at Hampden, which is owned by Queen's Park.

If the move goes through, they could prove to be the last internationals played at the stadium with Scotland and domestic cup showpiece matches then being played in Edinburgh.