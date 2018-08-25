La Liga: Plan to play game in US will not happen - Real Madrid boss Lopetegui

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui succeeded Zinedine Zidane this summer

La Liga's plan to stage an annual fixture in the United States will not go ahead, says Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

Spanish football's top tier has agreed to move one game per season overseas for the first time as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent.

The Spanish FA and Spanish Footballers' Union have criticised the plan, with players said to be "outraged".

"I can't see it happening. That's my opinion," said Lopetegui, 51.

"I'm with the players on this one. They've got arguments and reasons to think what they do."

The players' union - the AFE - says its members were not consulted by La Liga about the plan.

Players from all La Liga sides met in Madrid on Wednesday to discuss the issue with AFE president David Aganzo, who refused to rule out strike action if needed.

"The captains are outraged, they're against it, they are unanimous," said Aganzo.

