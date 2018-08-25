Josef Martinez: Atlanta striker breaks MLS goals record

Josef Martinez scores his record-breaking goal for Atlanta United against Orlando City
Josef Martinez calmly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to set a new record

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez made Major League Soccer history by becoming the first player to score 28 league goals in a season when he struck the winner against Orlando City.

The Venezuelan's classy finish sealed a 2-1 victory and extended Atlanta's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Americans Roy Lassiter and Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips of England had previously got 27 goals.

"It's a big relief for me", said 25-year-old Martinez.

"When I went into the locker room the guys were making jokes about it and now I can make jokes back to them."

The striker has the chance to improve his record because his side still have eight regular-season fixtures left.

His record-breaking goal - a weaving run and calm, chipped finish - came after Atlanta's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez's opener had been cancelled out by Scott Sutter.

It took his tally to 47 goals in 46 regular-season MLS games for Atlanta, who stretched their unbeaten record to seven matches and are now five points clear of New York Red Bulls.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired