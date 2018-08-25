Josef Martinez: Atlanta striker breaks MLS goals record

Josef Martinez calmly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to set a new record

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez made Major League Soccer history by becoming the first player to score 28 league goals in a season when he struck the winner against Orlando City.

The Venezuelan's classy finish sealed a 2-1 victory and extended Atlanta's lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Americans Roy Lassiter and Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips of England had previously got 27 goals.

"It's a big relief for me", said 25-year-old Martinez.

"When I went into the locker room the guys were making jokes about it and now I can make jokes back to them."

The striker has the chance to improve his record because his side still have eight regular-season fixtures left.

His record-breaking goal - a weaving run and calm, chipped finish - came after Atlanta's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez's opener had been cancelled out by Scott Sutter.

It took his tally to 47 goals in 46 regular-season MLS games for Atlanta, who stretched their unbeaten record to seven matches and are now five points clear of New York Red Bulls.