Premier League results: A first win for Unai Emery, four red cards & a surprise result

Victory for Arsenal followed defeats by Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening games

Arsenal won for the first time under Unai Emery, Everton had Richarlison sent off and drew at Bournemouth, Leicester scored a late winner at Southampton and Huddersfield were held at home by Cardiff.

Earlier on Saturday, newly promoted Wolves surprised Manchester City, as Aymeric Laporte rescued a point for the champions after Willy Boly's controversial opener.

The French defender's strike went in off his arm in a match that saw Sergio Aguero twice denied by the frame of the goal.

In the 15:00 BST kick-offs, West Ham went ahead at Arsenal through Marko Arnautovic - before a Nacho Monreal finish, an Issa Diop own goal and Danny Welbeck's late finish turned the tie around.

Marco Silva's Everton had Richarlison sent off after 41 minutes, before they went 2-0 up through goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane.

But Bournemouth, who had Adam Smith sent off after going 1-0 down, came back thanks to a Joshua King penalty and Nathan Ake's close-range strike.

Southampton took the lead at home to Leicester through Ryan Bertrand, but Demarai Gray struck back for the visitors at St Mary's, where Saints' Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards, the second for simulation.

And in the 91st minute, Harry Maguire grabbed a dramatic winner for the Foxes.

Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg was shown a straight red for a violent tussle in the penalty area in the second half of their 0-0 draw at home to Cardiff.

In the 17:30 BST kick-off, Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield, where victory for Jurgen Klopp's team would send them two points clear at the top of the table.

In the Championship, Leeds returned to top spot as their 3-0 victory at Norwich took them above Middlesbrough on goal difference.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Hearts increased their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.