Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McKenna, Rangers, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are set to make a new bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, despite manager Brendan Rodgers saying they had ended their interest after a £3.5m bid was rejected. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club's board he wants three new players in by Friday. (Daily Express)

Rodgers says Celtic missed out on two of his three top summer signings. (Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard has warned Motherwell their days of bullying Rangers are in the past. (Daily Mail)

Gerrard said he has addressed past weaknesses at the club: "Rangers won't be bullied, no it won't happen. Get people in who want to fight and compete. It's now non-negotiable at this club. You have to compete." (Daily Express)

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise believes Rangers will beat Celtic in next Sunday's Old Firm derby. (Sun)

And former Celtic striker Ian Wright feels Rangers are "on their way back", and says "they are coming". (Daily Record)

With Hampden's future hanging in the balance, the Daily Mail report that architects Keppie Design have enlisted the support of entrepreneur Marie Macklin as part of plans to breathe new life into the home of Scottish football after the Euro 2020 finals. (Daily Mail)

Hearts could look elsewhere for a new striker with an injury to Osman Sow putting his return to the club in doubt. (Scotsman)

New Livingston head coach Gary Holt says he will let his number two David Martindale pick the team to play St Mirren. (Herald)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has slammed Jason Kerr's shock exclusion from Scotland's Under-21 squad. (Daily Record - print edition)

Former Aberdeen and Scotland forward Scott Booth has not ruled out returning to management in the men's game, with his Glasgow City contract up next year. (Sun

Rangers Women head coach Amy McDonald says her side's recent form is "not acceptable". (Daily Record - print edition)

Other gossip

Andy Murray admits he can't mount a serious US Open challenge and says it feels odd going into a Grand Slam without believing he can win. (Daily Record)

Three-time Olympian David Murdoch has been announced as British Curling's national coach. (Herald)