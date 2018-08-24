BBC Sport - Coleraine held at home by Institute

Coleraine held at home by Institute

  From the section Irish

Institute continue their impressive start to life in the top flight by taking a point from their trip to the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Dean Curry put Paddy McLaughlin’s side ahead before half-time but goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons appeared to turn the game in the Bannsiders’ favour.

Stute captain Michael McCrudden levelled from the penalty spot with just 10 minutes remaining.

