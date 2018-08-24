BBC Sport - Coleraine held at home by Institute
Coleraine held at home by Institute
- From the section Irish
Institute continue their impressive start to life in the top flight by taking a point from their trip to the Coleraine Showgrounds.
Dean Curry put Paddy McLaughlin’s side ahead before half-time but goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons appeared to turn the game in the Bannsiders’ favour.
Stute captain Michael McCrudden levelled from the penalty spot with just 10 minutes remaining.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired