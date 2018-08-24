BBC Sport - Lurgan Blues top after beating 10-man Ballymena

Lurgan Blues top after beating 10-man Ballymena

  • From the section Irish

Glenavon move top of the Premiership thanks to a 4-0 win over 10-man Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.

United skipper Andrew Burns was sent-off before second-half goals from Aaron Harmon, Josh Daniels, Stephen Murray and Andy Hall.

Glenavon go above Linfield on goals scored while it was a first defeat of the season for Ballymena.

Top videos

Video

Lurgan Blues top after beating 10-man Ballymena

  • From the section Irish
Video

'A very comfortable victory' - Evans hits winning runs for Sussex

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

Le beef, le bash, le crunch - Ginola ready for Challenge Cup final

Video

'6-0 to Arsenal' Premier League predictions with actors Elba & Ameen

Video

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

Audio

‘This is your captain speaking’ - Sprinting star Zharnel Hughes on his quest to be a pilot

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration

Video

'The breakthrough is made' - Stokes falls lbw in T20 quarter-final

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Skinner takes time out to regain motivation

Video

India batsman Shaw, 18, plays down Tendulkar comparisons

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired