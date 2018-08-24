BBC Sport - Lurgan Blues top after beating 10-man Ballymena
Lurgan Blues top after beating 10-man Ballymena
- From the section Irish
Glenavon move top of the Premiership thanks to a 4-0 win over 10-man Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.
United skipper Andrew Burns was sent-off before second-half goals from Aaron Harmon, Josh Daniels, Stephen Murray and Andy Hall.
Glenavon go above Linfield on goals scored while it was a first defeat of the season for Ballymena.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired