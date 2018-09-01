Match ends, Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5.
Albion Rovers v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Murdoch
- 4Wharton
- 5Fagan
- 3Reid
- 7WatsonSubstituted forCunninghamat 77'minutes
- 6McGeoughBooked at 68mins
- 8Fisher
- 11WilsonSubstituted forKearneyat 68'minutes
- 9GracieSubstituted forGreeneat 83'minutes
- 10Mclear
Substitutes
- 12Kearney
- 14Greene
- 15Cunningham
- 16Gallagher
- 17Wylie
- 18McMahon
- 19Lightbody
Berwick
- 1Adams
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 3Orru
- 4O'Kane
- 21Brown
- 19NeillSubstituted forScottat 59'minutes
- 11PhillipsBooked at 70mins
- 10WillisSubstituted forFlemingat 82'minutes
- 16Healy
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 9Murrell
- 15Scott
- 17Rose
- 18Ogilvie
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Cunningham (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay in match Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Graham Gracie.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Willis.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 4. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cedwyn Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Jamie Watson.
Attempt missed. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ronan Kearney replaces Lewis Wilson.
Booking
Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 3. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.