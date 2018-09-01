Scottish League Two
Albion3Berwick5

Albion Rovers v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Reid
  • 7WatsonSubstituted forCunninghamat 77'minutes
  • 6McGeoughBooked at 68mins
  • 8Fisher
  • 11WilsonSubstituted forKearneyat 68'minutes
  • 9GracieSubstituted forGreeneat 83'minutes
  • 10Mclear

Substitutes

  • 12Kearney
  • 14Greene
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Wylie
  • 18McMahon
  • 19Lightbody

Berwick

  • 1Adams
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 4O'Kane
  • 21Brown
  • 19NeillSubstituted forScottat 59'minutes
  • 11PhillipsBooked at 70mins
  • 10WillisSubstituted forFlemingat 82'minutes
  • 16Healy

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Scott
  • 17Rose
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 20Brennan
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
222

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Cunningham (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay in match Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ross Brown.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 5. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Graham Gracie.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Willis.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 4. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cedwyn Scott.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Jamie Watson.

Attempt missed. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt blocked. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ronan Kearney replaces Lewis Wilson.

Booking

Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 3, Berwick Rangers 3. Cedwyn Scott (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers).

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City5401102812
2Peterhead531182610
3Annan Athletic5311105510
4Clyde53027439
5Queen's Park52215418
6Elgin421134-17
7Berwick5203611-56
8Cowdenbeath41125414
9Stirling510449-53
10Albion5005316-130
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired