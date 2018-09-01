Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 2.
Annan Athletic v Clyde
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Jamieson
- 2Hooper
- 6Watson
- 5SonkurBooked at 29mins
- 3Creaney
- 11WallaceSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
- 8Sinnamon
- 4Wilson
- 7Johnston
- 9SmithBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFergussonat 62'minutes
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 12Minto
- 14Fergusson
- 15Roberts
- 16Wright
- 17Murphy
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 14Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 6McNiff
- 4Grant
- 10McStay
- 16NicollBooked at 29mins
- 8RankinBooked at 77mins
- 7LamontSubstituted forTrialistat 90'minutes
- 11LoveSubstituted forTrialistat 78'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 2Duffie
- 3Gorman
- 12Boyle
- 15Cogill
- 17Trialist
- 18Trialist
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 2.
Trialist (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Attempt blocked. Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by John Rankin.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Trialist replaces Mark Lamont.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Max Wright replaces Tony Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Trialist replaces Ally Love.
Booking
John Rankin (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Wilson.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.